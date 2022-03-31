Kevin Smith apologizes to Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

Kevin Smith feels like a ‘pit’ for ‘frivolous’ comments he once made about Bruce Willis, whose family has been exposed He has an aphasia.

“Long before any of the Cop Out material, I was a big fan of Bruce Willis – so it’s really sad to read this,” Smith tweeted Wednesday in response to news of Willis’ diagnosis, referring to the 2010 comedy he directed and starred in.

“He loved acting and singing and losing that must have been devastating for him,” Smith 51 continued, admitting that he feels “like a hiatus from my little complaints” and “so sorry” to Willis, 67, “and his family.”

In January 2011, Smith described his experience working with Willis on “Cop Out,” which also starred Tracy Morgan, as “f-king soulsing.”

“It was tough,” he said on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast at the time. “I’ve never been involved in a situation like this where there isn’t a single ingredient in the chest at all. It was a king’s soul crush.

Kevin Smith has apologized for the “frivolous” comments he once made about working with Bruce Willis on “Cop Out”. © Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett C

Smith and Willis, who appear here with Justin Long, also worked together on the 2007 movie “Live Free or Die Hard.” © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett C

“I mean, a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, you’re just trying to blame the movie,'” the film maker continued the conditional buddy flick, which received pitiful comments. “No, but I had absolutely no help from this guy.”

While Smith claimed that Willis “won’t even sit down to take a picture of the King poster,” he praised Morgan, now 53, for making the film’s production bearable.

“If it weren’t for Tracy, I might have killed myself or someone else while making this movie,” he said sarcastically.

Smith said it feels “like a gap” now that the diagnosis of Willis’ aphasia has been revealed. Getty Images

It’s not clear how long the “Pulp Fiction” star has had symptoms of aphasia, but his family revealed Wednesday that he is giving up his decades-long career due to his medical condition.

Aphasia affects a person’s cognitive functions, including their ability to speak, write, and understand oral and written language. This usually occurs after a stroke or head injury, although the Willis family has not explained why.

They also didn’t specify when the “Die Hard” star received the diagnosis, but sources told Page Six that it was The presence of “cognitive problems” on filming sites It dates back to at least 2020.

Sources also said that it was Using “ear cut” to feed his lines And “the body multiplies, not just for work [sequences]but to increase his screen time.”

“Everyone knows, the cast and crew,” an insider explained, adding that the actor’s family eventually “stepped in” and “moved to take care of him.”