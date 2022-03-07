Kentucky coach loses his lucky hour in celebration

LEXINGTON – The missing Rolex watch of John Calipari has been found. Apparently, Kentucky women’s basketball coach Keira Elsie took credit for her second win of the day in the process.

Shortly after watching the UK women’s basketball team, South Carolina’s No. 1 team in the SEC Championship final in Nashville, John Calipari tweeted that he lost his gold Rolex white in celebration. He told fans he was offering a reward for her return, but a few hours later Calipari tweeted that Elzy had tracked down his missing watch.

“Can you believe it?!? (Elzy) won the SEC Championship in one of the greatest comebacks I’ve ever seen…Then I found my watch!!” Calipari tweeted. “You are the best, Coach Elzy!!!”

SEC Championship:Drona Edwards hits a shot in the last second giving Kentucky a surprise to South Carolina

A day after his Florida team won to finish the regular season, the UK men’s basketball coach traveled to Nashville with his wife Elaine to watch the women’s basketball final between Kentucky and South Carolina. Amid the excitement of the UK’s comeback from a 15-point deficit, Calipari managed to lose a Rolex in white gold.

In a video of Calipari celebrating 3 Dre’Una Edwards winners, posted to Twitter by Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Calipari can be seen throwing his arms in his arm and then quickly searching on the ground for something. He turned to Eileen and said, “My watch.”

“Congratulations to (UK coach) Kira Elsie and the entire team,” Calipari tweeted before 6 pm on Sunday. “A very amazing feat and so much fun watching them today fight and play as one! Also, I threw my arm in the air in celebration and my white gold Rolex freaked out my wrist. If I find it, I am rewarded!”

Calipari followed that up with another tweeting that the missing Rolex was his “lucky watch”. The Caliparis were sitting in the Kentucky fan section behind the UK bench.

It’s unclear how exactly the watch found its way to Elzy, but many of the fans who usually sit behind the bench are family and friends of the women’s basketball players and coaches.

Kentucky Basketball:Why the SEC Championship should mean more to John Calipari this year

Email John Hill at [email protected]; Follow him on Twitter at Tweet embed.