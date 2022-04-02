Kendall Jenner warned she’ll ban “all comments on toes” in her latest Instagram post

Kendall Jenner mocked the Instagram trolls who have mocked her feet online for years in her latest social media post on Friday afternoon.

While haters have previously commented about feeling intimidated by her long toes, the 26-year-old model has made it clear that she will no longer tolerate bizarre body shame.

“I ban all comments on toes,” a Vogue cover girl captioned a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a cut-out maxi dress.

Her younger sister Kylie commented, “I love them,” while her best friend Hailey Bieber said, “lmfaooooo.”

Meanwhile, her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, joked, “I love that your toes are big.”

Kendall’s mother, Kris, stepped in to write: “God loves you.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian's older sister joked, "I love your big toes"

The beauty has spoken about receiving harsh comments on her toes since she was a teenager.

During an interview in 2015, she joked that she has the “world’s longest toes”.

It’s spider fingers. Hmm, she said deer magazine. “I have spider fingers too!”

Back in 2019, Kendall admitted it Lure They struggle with online trolls who say “hurtful things”.

The reality star told the publication, ‘I cried endlessly for days because of the things people said to me, and I had to get stronger through them.’

I mean, don’t get me wrong: I’m not a superhero. I definitely feel, and the things people say on the internet are very hurtful.

But the beautiful Samra works to overcome the negative noise.

“You also have to live your life and not care about it,” she said.

Kendall explained: “I think it can get a little unhealthy if you get deep into it and pay attention to it all the time. I think that’s what can really screw you up.