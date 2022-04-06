Kendall Jenner Reacts To The Weeknd To Replace Kanye At Coachella

Her prayers have been answered.

Kendall Jenner subtly reacted to the news The Weeknd replaces her former son-in-law, Kanye Westas the headline for Coachella 2022.

The 26-year-old model dropped a praying hand emoji on the ‘Take My Breath’ singer Instagram share Wednesday features the California-based music festival’s updated lineup.

Coachella organizers announced earlier today that The Weeknd, 32, and large house Swedish music group House Mafia will take over as rappers on Sunday, April 17 and Sunday, April 24.

Although Jenner’s reaction could indicate that she is simply a fan of the “Blinding Lights” singer’s music, it could also be taken as an insult to West, 44, who fired Many general attacks on her sister Kim kardashianAnd the their family And the Kardashian’s friendPete Davidson, in recent months.

Kendall Jenner has responded to the news that The Weeknd will replace Kanye West at Coachella 2022. Getty Images

The model dropped a praying hand emoji on The Weeknd’s post to announce the new collection. Getty Images

Earlier this week, Page Six exclusively reported it The Weeknd looked like the first contestant to replace the ‘All of the Lights’ rapper.who gave up the party less than two weeks before the show was due.

“Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella,” an insider told us Monday. “He wasn’t rehearsing or doing a production.”

Our source confirmed that Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, “was supposed to join [West] on the stage.”

“Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Find The Weeknd to replace him,” our source shared, adding, “Kanye is holding back because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete; he wants to get help.”

West bail at the gig less than two weeks before the show. Getty Images Coachella

We broke the news that West recently told Kardashian that he was ‘Going away for help’ After his speech of disturbing behavior – some led to a Instagram comment for 24 hours even owning it Grammy performance cancelled.

Sources have told us that West, who shares four children with the beauty mogul, has promised not to make “any public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media” while “Away” is getting better.

A representative of the Grammy winner told Page Six, “At this time, Yi is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

It was Kardashian and the West Declare one legal in March amid their ongoing divorce.