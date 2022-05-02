Kenan McCardle ‘bombing the table’ for Vikings to recruit Galen Naylor

Minnesota Vikings Wide receivers coach Kenan McArdle knows a thing or two about climbing the ladder as an NFL wide receiver. Twelfth round selection. . . Yes, the draft once had 12 rounds (and more). . in 1991 NFL ProjectMcCardle ended up having a prolific NFL career that saw him make 883 passes for 11,373 yards as he worked his tail so long to reach the top of the league in his position.

Coach McArdle must have seen something in choosing Galen Naylor in the sixth round, because McArdle reportedly said that “bombed the table“For the Vikings to draft Nailor when the Vikings’ selection for the second sixth round came on the clock on Saturday afternoon.

Nailor is a stove-top at wide receiver who has led the Big Ten Conference in yards per catch in 2020, averaging about 20 yards per reception. He also gave a ridiculous performance in the Spartans victory over Rutgers In October this past season, he had three first-half receptions each covering at least 60 yards.

But the big hit against Naylor was the cause of the injury, as he wasted time in every season he played at East Lansing.

If he can beat that, he has a real chance of breaking the bottom of the Vikings depth chart into a wide receiver. The first four spots are set with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborne and Emyr Smith-Marset, but then things will be wide open and the Vikings will carry at least five receivers, so Nailor will certainly have chances to justify Keenan McArdle’s faith in him.