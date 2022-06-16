Kelly Clarkson covers ‘womanier’ after Britney Spears apparently called her out for 2008 comments

Kelly Clarkson Prove that she’s a fan Britney Spears.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Showthe singer-songwriter graced the cover of Spears’ 2008 single “Womanizer” for Kellyoke’s daily segment — less than a week after Clarkson was apparently called out by the newlywed pop icon for comments made in 2008 about her highly publicized meltdown. .

Clarkson, 40, wore a brightly patterned, flowing dress to perform a rock-cut piece on the song, which her band Y’all ramped up the drum and electric guitar parts for.

sang first American Idol star. “You can play a new role for all the other chicks here / But I know what you are, and what you are, darling.”

Related: Kelly Clarkson announces Kiluk EP and Drops ‘More Than Ever’ Cover: ‘Thanks for Singing Together’

Kelly Clarkson covering ‘Womanizer’ by Britney Spears | Kiluk

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson’s cover arrived shortly after Spears, 40, appeared to reference remarks the “Since We’re Gone” singer made more than a decade ago in the since-deleted caption of an Instagram video posted last week.

Spears wrote along with a video of her dancing to ‘Mine’ dress up. “Can we have AWW ✍️✍️✍️??? Psss… I’m not kidding… Play with friends, play!!!”

She seemed to be nodding to an interview Clarkson gave to radio station Q100 in 2008, a year after Spears was fired. black out and underwent a divorce from Kevin Federlinewith whom she shares two sons: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

At the time, Spears had recently made headlines for shaving her head and spending time in a rehab center. In 2008, it was placed under guardianship that lasted 13 years until it was Terminated in November 2021.

In the interview, during which radio presenters said Spears was “crazy” for using a vague British accent while speaking to paparazzi, Clarkson admitted that she didn’t know much about the “…Baby One More Time” singer and wondered if it was a joke.

The story continues

“Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she totally screwed everyone up?” . 25-year-old Clarkson said in her promotional session All I could wish for album. Because it would be really funny to say, ‘Just kidding! “I mean, think about that.”

Related: See every photo from Britney Spears’ romantic wedding to Sam Asghari

She didn’t click on her album [Blackout], which I love by the way, she “continued” she didn’t do any press, just press a lot on all these other things. “

In response to the announcer calling Spears “crazy” again, Clarkson later said in the clip, “I don’t know. I don’t know her. I’ve met her a few times. She’s actually really cool to me.”