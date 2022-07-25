Keke Palmer Resists Tweet Comparing Her To Zendaya

Actor Kiki Palmer picture : JC Oliveira ( Getty Images )

Kiki Palmer She takes inspiration from her current leading role and says “no” In a viral tweet her career paths are compared to Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya.

Gaining momentum on the social media site on Saturday, tweet She went on to contrast and compare the prevailing success between the two women, claiming that the actors’ range of popularity “may be one of the clearest examples of how color comes into play in Hollywood”. In the subjectHe continued the account with a reference to Palmer’s role in Jordan Peels no It was considered her breakout role, but she “has done a lot throughout her career.”

Don’t take the discussion too lightly, Palmer chirp“One great example of coloring is the belief that I can be compared to anyone. I am the youngest talk show host ever. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the first and first black woman from Cinderella on Broadway. I am an incomparable talent. Child This one is Kiki Palmer.

Former Nickelodeon star continuedI have been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits and am currently starring in an original screenplay This is the #1 movie at the #NOPE box office. I have had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more but God what It still surprises me.”

Palmer’s biography is definitely a stacked one, starring Aquila and the bees At the age of eleven, for inspiring all the kids of the 2000s to try and then horribly fail at jump rope for her role on Disney Channel I jump inside!. So she got to play by herself Degrassi: The Next GenerationAnd it’s a category that many Academy Award winning actors wish they could enter!

Just this year, Palmer has gotten to show off her movie star charisma in the UFO horror flick Nope and the 2022 Sundance Film Festival feature Alice, as well as lend her voice to Pixar’s space adventure Light year.