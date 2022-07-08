Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the hit manga “Yu-Gi-Oh!” He dies at the age of sixty

July 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

written by Emiko Jozuka, CNNTokyo, Japan

Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the successful global manga series and trading card game “Yu-Gi-Oh!” has been found Died on Wednesday. He was 60 years old.

Takahashi’s body was recovered off the coast of Okinawa in the south JapanA Coast Guard official in the city of Nago told CNN. He was found wearing snorkeling gear, including a mask and fins, the official said, adding that an investigation into his death was underway.

Created by Takahashi in 1996, “Yu-Gi-Oh!” It started as a manga series in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump, a Japanese anthology that was also home to popular series like “Dragon Ball” and “Demon Slayer”.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” It tells the story of Yuji Muto, a teenager who, after solving an ancient Egyptian mystery, unleashes a mysterious ego, who resolves conflicts through various Toys. french, that went on to include video games and anime series, It found worldwide popularity in the 2000s. Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in accompanying trading cards during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guinness World Records recognized “Yu-Gi-Oh!” As the world’s best-selling trading card game with over 25 billion cards sold worldwide as of 2011.

Episode 100 starring Yu-Gi-Oh! The tournament series, which was held in Long Beach, California in 2013, has also been recognized as the largest card games tournament ever. A total of 4,364 players, known as “swordsmen,” battled each other in the event, breaking the record he previously held. The “Magic: The Gathering” tournament that attracted more than 2,227 players in Madrid, Spain in 2010.

greeting To Takahashi quickly poured out fans of the animation and entertainment industry.

Japanese entertainment and video game company Konamithat produces and distributes “Yu-Gi-Oh!” Trading Cards, on its website, pledged to continue the legacy of the franchise alongside Takahashi’s “countless fans”.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of Mr. Kazuki,” Konami wrote on Twitter.

“We are so grateful to the wonderful ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ The universe he created, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Marvel Entertainment meanwhile wrote that it was saddened to learn of the death of the “visionary” manga creator, who graced the Marvel universe with his fictional storytelling earlier this year.” The company attached a photo from Takahashi’s “Secret Reverse,” a manga novel 2022 saw Iron Man and Spider-Man. team form In “a technological adventure with a dash of danger”.

