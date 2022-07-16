Katrina Kaif enjoys a “Birthday Party” at the seaside with Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D’Cruz and a gang; photo

Katrina Kaif He has every reason to be on cloud nine today. After all, today is her 39th birthday. The actress is currently in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Cave, Sunny Kaushal, Charvari, Ileana D’Cruz, Minnie Mathur and others and enjoy every moment of her time there. In fact, her loved ones made sure to make her day special as they enjoyed their time at the beach side. And now, the birthday girl has given a glimpse into her birthday celebrations at the seaside with her gang.

Going to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a series of photos in which she was enjoying her time at the seaside with her girl gang. Actress Ajab Prem Ki Ghazb Kahani was seen wearing an oversized white shirt and was smiling while posing with the ladies. Interestingly enough, the last photo also featured Sunny Kaushal rocking a cute pic. On the other hand, Ileana D’Cruz also shared a group selfie with the birthday girl, Mini Mathur, Isabelle, Anand Tiwari and Vicky who was rocking an elegant look.

Take a look at the pictures of Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration:

Meanwhile speaking of the work front, Katrina Kaif has some interesting films in the pipeline. She is looking forward to the release phone fade With Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is slated to release on November 4. She will also appear to be collaborating with Salman Khan once again in the much-anticipated Tiger 3. The espionage thriller will also feature Emraan Hashmi in a lead role. Besides, Katrina will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa which will see the directorial comeback of Farhan Akhtar after a decade.

Read also: Vicky Kaushal shares a photo from Katrina Kaif’s birthday vacation at the beach while writing her a love letter