Kate McKinnon, Eddie Bryant & Kyle Mooney To Exit Pete Davidson – Deadline

except: Saturday Night Live It is set for the largest change in a number of years.

Deadline understands that a number of longtime superstars including Kate McKinnonAnd Eddie BryantKyle Mooney and Pete Davidson The show is expected to leave at the end of this season.

It comes after creator Lorne Michaels admitted that he expected this year to be a “year of change” for the show.

We hear there might be a big group farewell, featuring all four departures, at the end of tomorrow night’s episode, hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

It’s not a huge surprise considering that this season – season 47 – featured the biggest team ever with 21 stars and eight cast members going into their eighth season and beyond.

In addition to McKinnon, Davidson, Bryant, and Mooney, those who have been on the show for eight or more seasons including Michael Che, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, are the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history.

Last summer, Beck Bennett was the only major departure, besides Lauren Holt.

Davidson, whose exit was broken by the title sister of Deadline Variety, was on SNL Since 2014 as one of the youngest ever cast members. He has become one of the stars of the show in recent years, co-writing and starring Staten King Island He co-created and starred, alongside Eddie Falco as his mother, in bobkisswhich recently got a direct order from a chain at Peacock.

The latter is produced by Lorne Michaels, with whom Davidson will continue to form a relationship.

The semi-finalist, the last Davidson SNL Sketch was a pre-recorded music number titled Short-Ass Movie, along with rapper Gunna, actor Simon Rex and Chris Redd.

He’s been pretty much absent this season, appearing in a few episodes while filming including the house. He also had a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Michaels became more flexible in terms of letting him SNL The stars appear in other projects, mostly produced by himself, which means that the actors no longer have to leave the show for other roles, which was the case in the past.

McKinnon has been on the show since 2012 and was promoted to a reference player in season 39 in 2013, becoming one of the show’s other main stars.

She has always been rumored to be leaving for the past few years, but she has kept coming back, albeit not as regularly as in the past. Last week, she opened the show, playing Nicole Wallace.

McKinnon took some time off the show recently to shoot tiger king written string Joe vs. Carol For the Peacock, where she played Carol Baskin.

Bryant joined the show in 2012 and escalated into its second season. She played characters such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ted Cruz.

Likewise, it has come and gone recently, starring in three seasons of Michaels-exec Intense for Hulu.

Meanwhile, Mooney, who most recently played Johnny Depp in last week’s episode, has been with the show since 2013 and was promoted to the roster at the start of its 41st season.

representative of SNL Comment has not been received.