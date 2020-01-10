Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Officer Scale I PO
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 08-January-2020
• Last Date – 18-January-2020
Admit Card – 16-February-2020
Exam Date – February-2020
|• General /OBC – Rs. 600/-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs. 500/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Karnataka
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 28 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
|Number of posts – Not Specified
Vacancy Details for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020
|Post Name – Officer Scale I PO
Pay Scale – Rs.69,000/- Per Month
Educational Qualification – Candidates having Master Degree in any Discipline from any recognized University/Institute will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Karnataka Bank before 18/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application –
Photograph
Signature
Left Hand Thumb Impression
Self Declaration
Online Test Venue Cities –
Bangalore
Delhi
Dharwad-Hubbali
Mangalore
Mumbai
Mysore
Mode of Selection for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Online Examination
Interview
|Important Links
Apply
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here
