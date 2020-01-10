Bank Jobs

Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Officer Scale I PO

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 08-January-2020

• Last Date – 18-January-2020

Admit Card – 16-February-2020

Exam Date – February-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General /OBC – Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. 500/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Karnataka

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum – 21 Years

Maximum – 28 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule

 

 

 

 
Number of posts – Not Specified

 

 

Vacancy Details for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Officer Scale I PO

Pay Scale – Rs.69,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Master Degree in any Discipline from any recognized University/Institute will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment  2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Karnataka Bank before 18/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application –

Photograph

Signature

Left Hand Thumb Impression

Self Declaration

Online Test Venue Cities –

Bangalore

Delhi

Dharwad-Hubbali

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysore

Mode of Selection for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Online Examination

Interview

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

