Pay Scale – Rs.69,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Master Degree in any Discipline from any recognized University/Institute will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Karnataka Bank before 18/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application –

Photograph

Signature

Left Hand Thumb Impression

Self Declaration

Online Test Venue Cities –

Bangalore

Delhi

Dharwad-Hubbali

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysore

Mode of Selection for Karnataka Bank Officer Scale I PO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Online Examination

Interview