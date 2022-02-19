Kanye West’s battery case, cops say evidence is enough to file criminal charges

Kanye West He may soon find himself accused of allegedly attacking a fan outside a Los Angeles hotel… TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ…the cops have nearly finished their investigation into the case, and will soon send their findings to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to bring any criminal charges against Kanye.

We’re told, between the paparazzi’s evidence, and witness statements, the cops believe there’s enough evidence to charge Kanye with a crime. We know the cops wanted to interview Ye, but our sources say that never happened… citing a busy schedule.



Play video content



TMZ.com/BACKGRID

Like we told you… Kanye under investigation A student allegedly punched his autograph near a Soho warehouse in DTLA… and the video shows the man put on the street While Kanye rages on apparently the people who work with him. We were told at the time that Kanye broke the man’s nose.

The way it operates in Los Angeles… The city attorney general has 3 options – file charges, dismiss the case, or contact the parties involved in an informal office hearing where they can impose certain conditions to end the case… Conditions such as attending anger management classes .