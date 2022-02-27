Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian hasn’t been certified: Report

Celebrity rapper Kanye West managed to get another way in Kim Kardashian’s celibacy bid, and she’s even questioned the validity of her prenuptial agreement.

The rapper responded to it all in a court document and used the amended law to demand “more stringent certification.”

The document states that “California prenuptial agreements made on or after January 1, 2002, are not valid by default.”

According to the new Basic Law, any and all agreements signed after 2001 need a tougher process in the eyes of policy makers.

and so according to rolling rock, “The presumption of invalidity exists until it is refuted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case, so no ratification has occurred.”

The hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 2, and despite Kim’s apparent legal moves and his demands for a speedy parting, Kanye has made it clear time and time again that he does not accept the two parties’ marital relationship ending.

He asserts that there are still “significant problems” on the legal side of the union, and even goes so far as to say that such an “early termination” could hamper evidence gathering and ongoing negotiations, particularly if one of the parties remarries before the case is concluded. “

While Kim has remained calm about the whole affair, she released a rare statement defending her position and calling Kanye’s antics a slap back again on Instagram.

At the time she wrote, “Divorce is hard enough on our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation negatively and publicly is causing more pain for everyone.”