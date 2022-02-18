Kanye West says the new album Donda 2 will not be broadcast, and will only be available on his Stem player

Kanye Westhis next album Donda 2 It was announced with a February 22 release date with the phrase “Donda performance auditionScheduled the same day at LoanDepot Park in Miami. In Instagram shareKanye shared a teaser clip of the new music being played on stem player Released simultaneously with Donda last year. He also claimed that this is the only way fans will be able to hear the new album.

“Donda 2 It will only be available on my own platform, Stem Player.” Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today, artists only make 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive regime. It’s time to take control and build our own.” order page For Steam Player that is currently running; It currently costs $200.

The new album is set to arrive as Ye shares Instagram posts outlining his grievances With fellow artists Kid Cody and billie eilish. Many of his posts focused on Kim Kardashian West and his anger towards boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye has a long history of challenging traditional streaming platforms and album release methods. three of his Donda Live events, including the latest one in Chicago Marilyn Manson appearedIt is streamed live via Apple Music. When the album finally came out across streaming platforms, he said announce On Instagram that the poster had been released without his permission.

Released in 2016 Pablo’s life Briefly as a tidal exclusivity; The service also did a live broadcast of the album’s first listening event. (He. She finally got out on other broadcast platforms.) At a concert in the same year, he Blame it on Tidal and Apple To prevent future collaboration with Jay-Z (which appears on Donda). (Tide didn’t mention in his Steam Player post tonight about it Donda 2.)

This article was originally published on February 17 at 11:47 PM ET. It was last updated on February 18 at 12:16 AM ET.