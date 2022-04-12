April 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Kanye West has offered to quit her job to become a full-time Kim Kardashian stylist

Cassandra Kelley April 12, 2022

In case you do not understand or understand the full scope of Kanye Westhis infatuation with Kim kardashianLook no further than his offer to give up his career to become a full-time stylist for it…according to Kim herself.

It’s all playing out in the upcoming first episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu — set to launch this week. Kim is in her wardrobe, trying to research her upcoming ‘SNL’ party and talking to her friend about some other outfits that Kanye has recently chosen to wear.

She then left a very clear sentence, saying, “Kanne wanted to leave everything and devote his life to being my fashion designer.”

Kim and her friend both laugh – but you can tell it’s 100% legit – because Kanye undeniably loves to dress up as Kim.

It’s interesting, because we saw him in his last relationships – with Shani Jones And Julia Fox – He also played the role of designer. Both women dress almost exclusively in Balenciaga. In fact, Jones wore the same sunglasses that Kim wore months earlier at the “Donda” listening party.

Kanye has been silent on the radio since we broke a story Block him on Instagram After attacking Kim, a houseAnd Trevor Noah and others on the platform. We were also the first to report it Drop out from Coachella …as it was supposed to make the headlines on Sunday night.

Kim legal singleand working with her fashion team now… so it will be interesting to see if Kanye’s future continues to balance fashion and music, or if he finds new inspiration for molding.

