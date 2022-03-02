Kanye West fires divorce lawyer right before Kim’s hearing

Kanye West He plays a game of musical chairs with his legal team again…Divorce lawyer drops at the eleventh hour and ahead of a pivotal hearing with Kim.

Informed sources tell us that he recently fired his lawyer, Chris Melcher. We are told that the relationship between Yi and Melcher has become very difficult, with very little communication.

Our sources say that sometimes, Kanye has just expressed a desire to sort things out with Kim… and other times, he has expressed a desire to have a fight.

We are told that Kanye is the appointed attorney now Samantha Spectorwho like recently Nicole Young at her divorce With Dr. Dre. Interestingly enough, “Deso Queen” starred in Dre Laura Wasser In his divorce – so again, Spector and Wasser will be on both sides.

As for Wednesday’s hearing, the judge is expected to rule on Kim legal single. We were told that it is “highly unlikely” that Kanye will attend in person, but according to the court record, Kim will either call or video chat at the hearing.

If you’re tracking – this is clearly the fourth lawyer for Kanye that he’s broken up with since Kim Submit an application for divorce In February 2021. In a rare and public statement I made last month, I asked Kanye to Stop with bad posts About his family, Kim also mentioned, “I hope he can finally respond to the third attorney he’s had in the past year to resolve any issues amicably.” See also The "Black List" renewed for the tenth season on NBC