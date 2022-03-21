Kanye West Banned From Performing At The Grammys: NPR

Caption switch Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AFP Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AFP

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards due to his “online behaviour,” according to a spokesperson for the controversial artist.

The Recording Academy’s decision comes days after Yi hurled racist insults at her daily offer Host Trevor Noah who is scheduled to host the annual Music Awards next month. It also comes after months of Yi’s abusive and inappropriate messages directed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her comedian partner Pete Davidson.

blast He was the first to report the news on Friday, which was later confirmed By a representative of Ye.

you Nominated for five Grammys This year, including Album of the Year for Donda – Which he named after his late mother – and best rap song for “Prison”. So far, the prolific artist has won 22 Grammys A total of 75 nominations.

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old was suspended from Instagram for one day after calling Noah a racist — a violation of the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

at Piece on Tuesday, and daily offer The host spoke out against the rapper’s recent aggressive behavior against Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Noah said Yi’s behavior should not be mocked and described his attempts to win back Kardashian as “more aggressive”.

“You might not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said. “But what you’re going through is terrifying to watch and highlights what a lot of women go through when they choose to leave.”

Yi responded to Noah’s comments with a now-deleted post on the social media platform, writing alternate words for “kumbaya” which included a racist moniker.

The record producer was already under criticism for releasing a disturbing animated music video for his song “Eazy”. The song includes the lyrics, “God saved me from this accident / Just so I can defeat Pete Davidson at **.” In a claymation video, Ye is seen abducting and dismembering a character remarkably similar to Davidson. It was released on the same day Kardashian was declared legal solo on March 2.

Throughout the controversies, Yi claimed that he is using his art to work through his feelings and that he is only trying to reunite his family.