Justin Gaethje rips up Michael Bisping’s commentary at UFC 286 calling it ‘extremely unprofessional’

Michael Bisping was in one match at UFC 286 last night (Saturday, March 18, 2023) inside The O2 in London, England, and felt every bit of energy emanating from his boisterous, boisterous hometown crowd.

He was the first ever British UFC champ to call the ring the “Edwards vs. Usman 3” show, replacing Joe Rogan as the near-useless/annoying color commentator who talks about Jon Anik’s cool way too soon and way too often.

And Bisping announced his presence from the start:

The Count followed that up with these moments later in the broadcast:

More than just constantly slurring his words – and continuing to rant about things like Disneyland – Bisping is now under fire for the way he called the fight featuring one of his UK co-stars, Leon Edwards.

Justin Gaethje — the teammate of former bantamweight champion Kamaru Usman, who lost a triple to Edwards in the main event — ripped the UFC Hall of Fame apart for his biased commentary.

“Yeah, I mean, I thought [Kamaru] Gaethje said during the 286th post-fight press conference held by the UFC. “But, maybe I’m as biased as the judges are, and I’m certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping — you didn’t have to be close to a mic during that fight.

“I just thought it was very unprofessional,” Gaethje concluded.

Gaethje got his seventh “Fight of the Night” bonus earlier in the evening, knocking out Rafael Fizeev en route to a hard-fought majority decision victory. He set his sights on the next Dustin Poirer rematch (more details here).

In the meantime, you can debate whether or not Bisping is biased towards Edwards, but one thing is for sure: He made more than his fair share of mistakes last night… both ridiculous and serious.

Entertaining or annoying?

