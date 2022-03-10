March 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Jussie Smollett is set to be charged with a hate crime hoax

Jussie Smollett is set to be charged with a hate crime hoax

Cassandra Kelley March 10, 2022 4 min read
Smollett, 39, was sinner In December he was charged with five counts of felony disorderly conduct for falsely reporting to police that he was a hate crime victim in January 2019.

At Smollett’s ruling Thursday afternoon, lawyers are expected to first argue before Judge James Lane over the actor’s request to overturn the ruling or give him a new trial.

Smollett’s attorney, Mark Lewis, presented dozens of arguments for the actor’s request last month, including the defense’s claim that he was improperly barred from asking potential jurors during the jury selection process. At the time, Lin decided he would only ask questions, not the defense or the prosecution.

If Lane refuses Smollett’s request or delays sentencing, sentencing will proceed. Smollett’s defense attorneys also said they intend to fight the ruling in the Court of Appeals.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told Chicago police that on a frigid January night, two unidentified men attacked him, shouting racist and anti-gay insults at him, pouring bleach on him and wrapping a noose around his neck.

Chicago police investigated the case as a possible hate crime but soon determined that the actor orchestrated the incident. They said he paid two brothers he knew from the Fox drama “Empire” to publicize the incident.

Two brothers, Abimbola and Olabengo Osondaero, were among seven prosecution witnesses at the trial. they Smollett testified that their face and paid them to launch the attack in an attempt to gain sympathetic media coverage.

They said they faked punches, poured bleach on him, put a noose around his neck and used racist and homophobic insults – because he asked them to.

Smollett testified in his own defense and said he only paid the brothers for training advice and nutritional advice. questioned their true motives and He said he had a sexual relationship With one of the brothers, which the brother denied.

In December, defense attorney Nene Uchi said he disagreed with the jury’s ruling and that the defense would appeal and win in an appeals court.

See also  Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reported to be reconciling - SheKnows

“He (Smollett) is 100 percent confident that this will be reversed on appeal,” O’Shea said. “Ultimately, we believe that justice will prevail. We do not believe that was done (in December) but we are absolutely confident that he will be acquitted and that he will be found innocent.”

The charge of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a crime is a fourth-degree felony in Illinois, each punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Lane will have the discretion to impose a simultaneous or consecutive sentence for each of the five counts.

What Jussie Smollett's convictions tell us

Lane can also sentence Smollett to probation, parole, community service, compensation, or combination. A conditional release will be conditionally released but without prospective supervision.

Smollett has no previous criminal convictions. In part because of this, a prison sentence appears unlikely, a former Cook County prosecutor told CNN.

Another reason, former prosecutor Darren O’Brien said, was that Lane did not void Smollett’s bail after his conviction.

“If a person is eventually going to be taken into custody, they usually void the bail,” said O’Brien, who has written sentencing guides in Illinois published by the state bar association. “This is another indication that I doubt he will be imprisoned.”

Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb did not recommend a prison sentence before the hearing, but confirmed in December after Smollett’s conviction that the actor “wasn’t repentant at all” when he testified during the trial.

CNN legal analyst and criminal defense attorney Joe Jackson previously told CNN that a judge might give Smollett probation, but Smollett “exposed himself to a prison sentence” when he testified in court.

See also  Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

“When you testify in a case, the judge now understands what you said,” Jackson said. “What Josie Smollett said was flatly rejected by that jury. The jury didn’t buy what he was selling. It wasn’t lost on the judge. I came into the courtroom and fabricated it.”

The original graphics have been removed

Smollett was initially indicted in March 2019 on 16 counts of disorderly conduct offenses. But the Cook County District Attorney’s office, Kim Fox, abruptly dropped all charges weeks later, saying he had done community service, would not get his $10,000 bond back, was not a danger to the community and had no prior felony.

But the decision sparked controversy over Whether Smollett has received preferential treatmentleads the judge to Appointment of a special prosecutorWebb, for consideration in August 2019.
This led to the formation of a second grand jury in February 2020 Smollett accused on the charges brought against him.
It was Smollett’s character Written out of “Empire“which ended in 2020, and although it has since ended Film directing and productionHe has not yet appeared in a television or film acting role.

City says he wants to offset the cost of the investigation

Court documents show that the city of Chicago sued Smollett in April 2019 after the actor refused to pay $130,106.15 to the city for a police investigation. Smollett filed a counterclaim in November 2020.

The Chicago Department of Law noted in the city’s lawsuit that more than two dozen police officers and investigators spent weeks working on the Smollett case in 2019, resulting in 1,836 overtime hours.

See also  Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian hasn't been certified: Report

After Smollett’s conviction in December, the city said it intended to pursue the lawsuit.

CNN’s Eric Levinson contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gives a classic salute before Disney Plus debut

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Emmy Rossum became the advertising bombshell in Anglin’s teaser

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Travis Scott announces new event safety initiative in response to the tragedy of the space world

March 9, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

4 min read

Jussie Smollett is set to be charged with a hate crime hoax

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

A new discovery says that the closest black hole to Earth is not a black hole at all

March 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Roman Abramovich: Britain imposes sanctions on the Russian oligarch and the owner of Chelsea

March 10, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Square Enix Unveils DioField Chronicle, a New Strategy RPG Coming to Switch in 2022

March 10, 2022 Jack Kimmons