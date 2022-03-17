Jussie Smollett has been released from prison pending the appeal of his conviction

“There is no room for politics in our court system,” defense attorney Nene Uchi said at a news conference shortly after the actor’s release. “No matter what you think of this case… the real question is, should black men go to prison for a fourth-degree crime?”

“This is a disgrace,” the lawyer added. Oche and other attorneys on the team who spoke on Wednesday criticized the judge who sentenced Smollett last week. Cook County Judge James Lane spoke to the actor for more than half an hour, criticizing his actions.

“The judge spent a long time disciplining my clients,” O’Shea said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

O’Shea said that during the past six days in prison, Smollett had eaten nothing but ice water.

The appeals court order, entered on Wednesday, says Smollett “will be released from custody … upon publication of a personal pledge (I Bond) of $150,000.” personal pledge in Illinois It means that a person has been released on the condition that they attend all required court proceedings in the future, usually without having to pay any money.

Smollett’s defense file An emergency motion last week, claiming he would be subjected to “irreparable harm” if he served a sentence for convictions that could be overturned, adding that he would likely serve his prison term before completing his appeal.

The lawyers added that exposure to Covid-19 posed a serious risk because Smollett was immunocompromised.

The court agreed to the lawyers’ request, He reasoned that he “would not be able to decide on an immediate appeal before the defendant had served the full term of his prison sentence.”

In their response filed on Wednesday, prosecutors strongly disagreed with the defense’s reasoning, arguing that there was no “emergency warranting exceptional mitigation” to delay Smollett’s sentence while awaiting his appeal.

“Mr. Smollett asserts that he is entitled to residency because he will likely serve his short prison sentence of 150 days before his appeal on the merits is decided,” part of the response read. “According to this logic, every defendant who has been sentenced to less than a few years in prison will automatically receive a stay pending appeal.”

Smollett had exploded in court last week

Smollett Convicted in December On five counts of felony disorderly conduct for providing false reports about what he said was a hate crime against gays and blacks.

The actor, who is black and gay, told Chicago police that two unidentified men assaulted him one night in January 2019, shouting racist and anti-gay insults, pouring bleach on him and wrapping a noose around his neck. But investigators said that they determined that the perpetrator orchestrated the attack and Pay two brothers know him From the Fox drama series showcasing work for publicity.

Smollett maintained his innocence under oath during his trial.

But during last week’s sentencing, Judge James Lynn told Smollett, “You are not a victim of a racist hate crime, you are not a victim of a homophobic crime. You are just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime.”

The judge spoke for more than half an hour during the trial, telling the representative that while many people emphasized Smollett and his character and asked the judge for a reduced sentence, Smollett’s premeditation in the act he orchestrated was an “aggravating factor” in the case.

“You have a real record of real community service,” the judge said Thursday. “I am conscious of the pleas for mercy, particularly from the people in the arena.” But, in the end, the judge said, this act showed Smollett’s “dark side.”

After his sentence was announced, Smollett addressed the judge saying ‘I didn’t do this’ before he went to court and shouted that he was not suicidal, and that ‘if anything happened to me when I went there, I didn’t do it myself and you should all know it’ “.

The judge ordered that Smollett be held in protective custody “at the request of Mr. Smollett and this recommendation of the Court”, CNN previously reported.

On Friday, the actor was being held “in his own cell, which is monitored by CCTV cameras in the cell and by an officer wearing a body camera and stationed at the entrance to the cell to ensure that Mr. Smollett is under direct surveillance. At all times,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said, confirming that The actor was not held in solitary confinement.

Lawyer calls charges against the constitution

Smollett Initially addressed in March 2019 He was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct offenses after police determined his reports were false.

In a stunning reversal days later, prosecutors announced They were dropping all charges. In an opinion piece published last week in the Chicago Sun-Times, Cook County’s state attorney, Kim Fox, defended her office’s decision, saying that Smollett had already lost a $10,000 bond, had never been charged with a violent crime and had paid a “reputation price.” for what he did. The accident effectively ended Smollett’s acting career.

Dan K. Webb, the special prosecutor in charge of the case later announced that he would sue Smollett again. In February 2020, a grand jury was formed in Cook County Six counts of indictment returned Against the actor for making false reports – five charges Smollett was eventually convicted of and convicted of.

Webb said last week that he was “extraordinarily pleased” with Judge Lin’s ruling and that the judge’s comments showed that he “clearly understood … that this was a course of conduct deserving severe punishment.”

But during Wednesday night’s press conference, Auche, one of Smollett’s attorneys, called the proceedings in the case unconstitutional, as Smollett had already been charged, paid $10,000 and did community service.

“When I was charged in this case at first, when this case was sued, when this case was judged, I wondered at every one of those steps whether Chicago had given up on the Union. Because in this country, you can’t punish a person twice “While everyone focused on the excitement surrounding this case, people did not focus on the constitutionality of the prosecution,” the attorney said.