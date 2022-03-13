Jurnee Smollett Calls Cook County ‘#FreeJussie’ – Deadline

an actress Journey Smollett Cook County called for ‘#FreeJussie’ in the wake of her brother Juicy SmollettOn Thursday he was sentenced to 150 days in prison for committing a fake hate crime in 2019.

Black Americans are imprisoned in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of white Americans. Josie is innocent,” Smollett the Younger wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “And… you don’t have to believe in his innocence to think he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople”.

former empire Actor Jussie Smollett’s imprisonment over the Chicago incident, which saw false reporting to police, comes as part of a blanket package that includes 30 months of probation, $120,106 in compensation to the city and an additional $25,000 in fines. “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me in [jail]I didn’t,” the actor shouted as he was escorted out of the courtroom at the sentencing. “I’m not a suicide, I’m innocent!”

Smollett called police on January 29, 2019, claiming that two men in ski masks assaulted him outside his apartment building, while spewing racist and anti-gay insults and chanting, “This is MAGA country,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” logo. While news of the alleged attack initially generated an outpouring of support for Smollett, it later became the subject of a criminal investigation, and a grand jury indicted him with a fourth-degree felony for submitting a false police report in February of the same year. All charges against Smollett were dropped in March of 2019, although the special prosecutor will eventually reignite the case after shouts of lighter penalties against him.

Smollett’s sentencing follows his conviction in December of 2021 on five counts of disorderly conduct, linked to false police reports. His sister Journey’s Instagram post can be found below.