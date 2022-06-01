Junichi Masuda leaves Game Freak, chief co-creator of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Company has appointed Junichi Masuda as the company’s chief creative associate as of June 1 announce. Masouda also resigned from his position as general manager of the company Freak gamethe company that created Pokemonas of May 31.

Masuda was one of the founding members of Game Freak, and was involved in developing red version pokemon And the green pokemon versionsupport the development Pokemon Game series for many years.

In The Pokemon Company, Masuda will use his deep understanding of Pokemon Brand to develop new services and products.

“I worked as a manager Pokemon Video game series, starting with pokemon ruby ​​version And the pokemon sapphire versionuntil Pokemon X And the Pokemon WayAnd participated in the development of many video games, including Pokemon GOMasuda said in a press release. “I would like to express my deep thanks to everyone Pokemon fans.”

Massouda continued, “Going forward, I hope to push the boundaries of video games by trying to bring bigger surprises, fun and excitement to people around the world, while doing my best to connect with people and expand the circle of ‘play’ and help bring about a richer world for us to share. I I appreciate your continued support in my new role.”

(Image via Instagram.)