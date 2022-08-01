August 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

June 29, 2022 was the shortest day on Earth due to a slight 'fluctuation'

June 29, 2022 was the shortest day on Earth due to a slight ‘fluctuation’

Iris Pearce August 2, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, was a little shorter than any other day by 1.59 milliseconds, all because slight “wobbles” of the earth, According to the scholars.

The average day is 86400 seconds, or 24 hours but timanddate.com It reported that June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than that. On that day, the Earth completed one revolution in a fraction of a second in less than 24 hours.

This slight “oscillation” made that day the shortest day on record since the atomic clocks began. According to Insider It is not uncommon for the Earth to “sway” because it is not a perfect sphere.

Earth’s atmosphere traps ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat: NASA report, NOAA

June 29, 2022 was 1.59 milliseconds and was the shortest day on record, due to a slight “oscillation” of the Earth.
(NASA)

Other causes of the Earth’s “wobbles” are Oceanic tides and gravity of the moon and climate and processes in the Earth’s inner or outer layers, according to Timeanddate.com. The website reported that the Earth has been accelerating over the years. In 2020, it reported that Earth experienced 28 of its shortest days since measurements using atomic clocks began in the 1960s. Now, in 2022, the Earth is still spinning faster with the shortest day recorded on June 29.

Download the FOX NEWS MOBILE app today

many Scientists connect change quickly to something called “Chandler Wobble”, which is when there is a file A change in the Earth’s rotation on the axis. Insider reports that Seth Carlo Chandler saw the first “Chandler Wobble” movie in the late 1880s.

See also  SpaceX is set to launch its third Starlink in a row [webcast]

Although the “Wobble” has shortened the time of Wednesday, the occurrence does not change much in our daily lives.

Ashlyn Messier is a staff writer for Fox News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Earth completes its rotation in less than 24 hours, and crashes again for the shortest day

August 1, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Watch the full moon dance over one year in a stunning time-lapse video

August 1, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Prehistoric Fossil Hunting on the Farm – Explore the Jurassic Marine World in a Farmer’s Field

August 1, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

June 29, 2022 was the shortest day on Earth due to a slight ‘fluctuation’

August 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
7 min read

Padres acquires Josh Hader

August 2, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Hyper’s new Thunderbolt 4 hub has laptop charging power but no bricks

August 2, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Taiwan and US officials expected Pelosi to visit Taiwan

August 1, 2022 Louie Daves