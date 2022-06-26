July 2022 PS Plus games leaked online

The July 2022 PlayStation Plus freebie will include Crash Bandicoot 4 and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

This is according to Delabs Poster billbil-kun, who – as ever – has the scoop on the next titles heading to Sony’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games next month.



While we should treat this with the usual pinch of salt, Billbil-kun has been ahead of Sony’s official announcement many times now, and so far hasn’t been wrong.

There will be three titles that are everything; Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Arcadegeddon will be available to players on both PS4 and PS5, while The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is only available on PS4.

Crash Bandicoot 4 got a recommended badge from us when Chris reviewed it at the end of ‘202, saying it was “flawed gem”while Edwin said so Field Man was a “small-sized but ingenious marine horror story”.



Don’t forget that you can still get 2018 God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl at no additional cost – if you have a valid PS Plus subscription of course – until July 4.

PS Plus re-launched this week only in the UK and Europe, Exceeds the promised number of games indexedbut already Some of its games have expiration dates.

At the bottom of the catalog is a section called “Last Chance to Play”. There are currently two types of games included: PS4 Shadow Warrior 3 and PS3 Syberia. The former is set to leave the Extra catalog on July 5, 2022 – although it’s been on PS Now since March 1 – while the latter will leave Premium on July 19, 2022.

“The fantasy of subscription services is that one day we’ll have time,” Donlan wrote in his book. A great two day trip through PS Plus. “I joined Game Pass for the same reason I have a bunch of great, beautiful novels I haven’t read yet: oh, someday I’ll have time for that.”