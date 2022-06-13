Judith Light goes dark in a ribbed dress and pointed pumps at the 2022 Tony Awards

Judith Light went chic at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The Emmy-winning star hit the Radio City Music Hall’s red carpet in a black embroidered dress next to her Tom Brown. No. Light’s Browne showed off a long-sleeved silhouette in a light-catching satin-like fabric, elevated with horizontal panels that created a modern take on the classic ribbed knit. The Finishing Light had sharp, structured shoulders and a floor-length skirt.

More shoe news

The Finishing Light set, designed by Kevin Michael Erickson, was a brilliant silver diamond-encrusted necklace by Briony Raymond New York, as well as a sparkling cocktail ring by Verdura.

Judith Light attends the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. – Credit: Michael Buckner for WWD

Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to shoes, Lite’s shoes weren’t fully visible beneath her long gown train. However, while raising her foot in a one-legged position, the star of “Ugly Betty” The shoes were revealed to be black pointed toe pumps. To create a streamlined look, the edgy style is finished with a thin heel that is 2-3 inches high.

Judith Light attends the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. – Credit: Michael Buckner for WWD

Michael Buckner for WWD

The 2022 Tony Awards, which celebrate the best theater performances on Broadway, are held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and broadcast on CBS. throw the party Ariana Debusand was preceded by “The Tony Awards: Act One” at Paramount+, which gave specials.

“A Strange Loop” (11) topped the list of nominations, followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with ten nominations each, “Company” (9) and “Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening featured performances from all six nominees for Best Music (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country,” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as a revival of “Company,” “The Music Man,” Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, the New York City Gay Men’s Choir, and the original Broadway cast in 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

The story continues

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the students and reviewers who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded cast of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

Find out more Tony Awards 2022 red carpet arrival in the exhibition.

Launch Gallery: All the celebrities arrived at the 2022 Tony Awards on the red carpet

The best shoe news

sign for FN . newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.