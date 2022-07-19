Jordan Peele’s Nope is out, check out what people are saying about the horror movie

Expectations were high for Jordan Peels no after his previous two (critically acclaimed) Forays into the horror genre : 2017’s Get out 2019’s we. details noThe plot of the film has been intentionally kept loose, because the writer/director wants the film to be an unexpected experience for his audience. Fear not – the movie has been released, and now we can get more information from the first reactions to the flick, even while maintaining that blissful awe of the unknown.

Daniel Kaluuya and Kiki Palmer play the lead roles no As siblings they start to see something (but what??) in the sky above their farm. Aliens of some kind might be a good guess at the low fruit of what is driving the UFO and causing all Scary accidents raised in the trailer . Share Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend His reaction to exclusive clips of no which premiered at CinemaCon 2022 earlier this year, and now CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg has seen the film himself, Twitter however noJordan Peele has gone 3 for 3:

With #Nope, Jordan Peele continues his amazing career crafting detailed, multi-layered, fantastic horror films, and it’s a blast. It’s a summertime spectacle, and while there are many flavors mixed in, it’s an especially excellent tribute to Jaws. Peele is 3 vs. 3. pic.twitter.com/aFKg2uTZ5vJuly 19, 2022 see more

Eric Davis of Fandango praised the film, which he says catches you from the start with its powerful storytelling and leaves you wanting to talk about it long afterward. It looks unlike any UFO movie we’ve ever seen:

#Nope by Jordan Peele is one of the best movies I've seen this year! It's scary and fierce, but also super funny and unlike any UFO movie you've seen before. It's a totally unique and highly entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises and an unforgettable performance by Keke Palmer pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RGJuly 19, 2022 see more

POC Culture says Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer are very good as the sister duo, and Stephen Yun also shines. While the story may not be as powerful as Jordan Peele’s previous two films, the social commentary is as poignant as you might wish, and Peel remains this critic’s favorite filmmaker:

I saw #NopeMovieI LOVE this amazing cast! It’s Jordan Peele’s biggest scene yet. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are perfect as a sister duo, Yoon glows on screen and Beria is fun! #NOPE pic.twitter.com/W2WPKnLnQBJuly 19, 2022 see more

Heather Wickson tweets from the Daily Dead News no Totally exceeds her expectations. She checks out the names of Keith David and Michael Wincott as things she loves in this “too big” summer movie:

So #NopeMovie is an exceptional phenomenon in many ways. It perfectly blends a science fiction scene with a story that’s also something of a Hollywood calculus and blew my expectations away. Great shot, the sound mix is ​​resounding and the cast shines through. I love love love it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5TJuly 19, 2022 see more

Simon Thompson says Jordan Peele is swinging too much noAnd it was worth taking it, as this critic left challenged and hungry for more of what Bell had to offer us next. Watch this movie on the largest screen possible, says Thompson.

Jordan Peele is his most confident, unrestrained, and most divisive vision to date. Replacing horror exclamation marks with sci-fi question marks, it's not about fear. With hints from Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a true puzzle game. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqWJuly 19, 2022 see more

“Run, don’t walk,” Ernest Owens of Philly Mag says on Jordan Peele’s latest show and, like a number of other viewers, praised Keke Palmer’s performance:

#NOPEMovie isn’t what you’d expect and the trailer doesn’t do it justice. Jordan Peele is doing the unthinkable – again. Run, don’t walk to see her on the weekend. excellent -! Give KEKE PALMER all the consideration awards this year.July 19, 2022 see more

Without giving much (or anything) away from the plot, these first reactions definitely make me more excited about it. no It hits theaters Friday, July 22. Jordan Peele said his films do as well Designed to be seen multiple times Layered with Easter eggs. He’s also talked about the mischievous pleasure he gets from scaring his audience, so all indications are that moviegoers are there to have fun when no It hits movie theaters.