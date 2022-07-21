July 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Jordan Peele shuts down a fan he called the best horror director

Cassandra Kelley July 21, 2022 2 min read

no” boss Jordan Bell I thought it might take things too far when a fan suggested it could be the best horror director ever.

“I know this is a sexy shot but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director ever?” Comic book creator Adam Ellis wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter. “Can you think of another horror director who has 3 great movies, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”

Although he was flattered, Bell objected to being ranked ahead of one of his favorite veteran directors, John Carpenter of “Halloween”, “Christine” and “The Thing” fame.

“Sir, please put the phone down, I beg of you,” Bell wrote on Twitter in response. “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but I will not tolerate any slander against John Carpenter!”

To bolster his argument, Ellis tweeted screenshots of Rotten Tomatoes rating Peele’s “Get Out” (98%), “Us” (93%) and “Nope” (89%).

Other Twitter users were quick to take issue with the original tweet, providing examples of filmmakers who have earned many more credits than Peele and just as much critical acclaim, including Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Brian de Palma and many more. from others.

in diverseIn his review of “No,” film critic Owen Gilberman cited several influences including Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and Denis Villeneuve. He goes on to say that Nope has a seductive mood of unease that makes the movie, for a while, feel like something new: the first mobile-ready UFO thriller, I-saw-it-online, how- can you not believe your eyes? era.”

