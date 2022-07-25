Joni Mitchell presents a rare surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival: Watch

Joni Mitchellwho had not performed since 2013 until earlier this year, made a surprise appearance today at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. Brandy Carlylewho covered the Mitchell news herself blue Fully and regularly spoke of her love for Mitchell. The duo sang Mitchell’s classic A Case of You, and Mitchell performed Just Like This Train. Mitchell last appeared at the festival in 1969. Watch what happens below.

Mitchell was honored with the name MusiCares Person of the Year Over the weekend at this year’s Grammys, she also gave a short performance alongside the musicians who honored her. she Grammy Award accepted For Best Historical Album and appeared during the TV show as well. Public appearances were rare after Brain aneurysm In 2015. Earlier this year, she joined Neil Young in Remove her music from Spotify.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that it was Mitchell’s first live performance in nearly a decade. She performed earlier this year at the MusiCares concert in her honor.