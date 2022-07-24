Jonas Weinggaard prepared to win the Tour de France at the second attempt

PARIS – Headed down and legs tossed, Jonas Weinggaard crossed the finish line on Saturday’s penultimate stage of the Tour de France and wrapped his hand over his mouth, as if to choke on a gasp. He did what he came for, and his amazing achievement was sinking.

In his second Tour de France, and just three years after becoming a professional cyclist, Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Danish racer, took his victory in the most famous cycling race.

His victory became official on Sunday, when he wrapped up the race with his traditional festive ride in Paris. But the tour was Effective way For days, when Vingegaard finished second in Saturday’s time trial for his Jumbo-Visma teammate, Wout van Aert of Belgium, his effort on the 25-mile course was enough to leave him with such a big lead in the overall standings – 3 minutes 34 seconds before his nearest pursuit – That final stage didn’t bring any drama at all.