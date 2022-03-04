John Ram You don’t miss a lot on the PGA Tour – especially from 10 inches.

But it did happen on Thursday during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world No. 1 seed went to clean up a 10-inch shot on par on the seventh hole, slowed his racket just before contact and watched his ball barely reach halfway into the hole. He quickly fell into follow-up mode for a bogey, then left to regret what the PGA Tour called the season’s shortest missed throw of the season by any player.

2 related

“I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world, but no, it’s simple because I didn’t feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn’t. I simply didn’t do stop,” Ram told reporters afterwards in Orlando, Florida. “I don’t know. It was very strange.

“I’ve seen a lot of things. I’ve seen a racket get stuck a little bit on a piece of grass on the way back and do something funky, hitting the ground before because you don’t pay attention. I’ve seen a lot of things from a foot away. I’ve seen some of the best rackets in the world miss it. Because you’re not really taking a proper stance.”

Bram ended up with an equal 72 that tied him to 51st by the end of the round.

The situation was largely to blame. He finished second Thursday in strokes earned, but was 114th out of 120 players in strokes earned. Prior to Thursday, the US Open’s 211-for-211 reigning champion had been perfect for hitting kicks within 3 feet of the season.

“It’s sickening to be given an opportunity like this, to be honest,” he said.