Johnny Depp's trial vs. Amber Heard live updates: Today's breaking news, reaction to the verdict, appeal...

Depp collaborates with Jeff Beck for the album cover songs

Johnny Depp The English guitarist Jeff Beck They’ll basically be releasing an album of cover versions next month, having taken to the stage together on Yardbird’s previous UK tour.

Called “18”, it will be a 13-track album Released July 15. Actor “Pirates of the Caribbean” Performed together with Beck In several places in the UK in the last two weeks.

“It’s as if you’ve gone through a record store and moved from one genre to another,” beck On Friday, he told Reuters, they had begun work on the album for the first time at Depp’s home in France. “There’s a couple Motown, there’s a couple Beach Boy covers…sounds good for home recording.”

Depp and Beck have been recording music since 2019 For the album, which also includes two original songs for Depp, who has his own band The Hollywood Vampires.

18 song list

“Midnight Walker” (Davy Spillane)

Death and Resurrection Show (Deadly Joke)

“Time” (Dennis Wilson)

“Sad Motherf *** in ‘Parade” (original Johnny Depp)

“Don’t talk (put your head on my shoulder)” (Beach Boys)

“This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” (original Johnny Depp)

“Caroline, no” (Beach Boys)

“Ooo Baby Baby” (miracles)

“What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye)

“Venus in Furs” (The Velvet Underground)

“Let It Be Me” (The Everly Brothers)

“The Stars” (Janis Ian cover)

“Isolation” (John Lennon Cover) – Digital and CD only

“We slowly built songs that we absolutely love. We didn’t really make any design,” beck He said. “He (…a voice) is very special and he gets to music and I hope I’ve enabled him to open up to some songs he wouldn’t have been interested in otherwise.”

Based on the judgment, Depp said the jury gave him his life back. beck “I hope I helped him a little bit,” he said, “to get some sort of understanding and closeness and joke around, and just keep the fun thing going.”