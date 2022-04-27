April 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Johnny Depp trial LIVE: Latest news from the defamation courtroom battle with Amber Heard

Cassandra Kelley April 27, 2022 2 min read

We have arrived now Day 10 of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber HeardWith the resumption of legal fighting Wednesday 27 April. The trial is taking place in Virginia, USA, and we’ve heard all sorts of discoveries so far, which we’ve covered here on our site. Depp vs. Heard live blog.

he heard Not yet taken to the position as a witness, but deep He testified over several days and claimed that the article his ex-wife wrote about him cost him millions in missed acting opportunities. That’s why he’s suing her for $50 million, having previously lost a similar trial in the UK, but he heard He has now also filed a $100 million counterclaim.

On Tuesday, the session continued over the expected time, as there was plenty to go over. Lawyers are being asked to speed things up, so let’s see if Day 10 goes faster. Whatever happens, we will bring you all the most relevant updates right here on our live blog.

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Defamation Trial, Day 10 – Wednesday, April 27

On Tuesday, we heard from several witnesses, notably the Bahamas estate manager Tara RobertsClinical and forensic psychiatrist, Shannon Carrey Los Angeles Police Officer Melissa Sainz. There should be more witnesses who come to the stand during Wednesday’s proceedings in Epic Deep vs. Legal Heard.

Plus, follow live text updates and news articles about Depp’s trial vs. HeardYou can even watch it live and we have a live stream right here on this page. The experience begins every day at 10:00 local time in Fairfax, Virginia, which means those who tune in from the UK can start following from 15:00 BST, while those in Western Europe can tune in at 16 :00 CEST.

