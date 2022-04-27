Johnny Depp’s trial live: The latest news from the courtroom battle of defamation with Amber Heard

Narration update Watch the full narration

We have arrived now Day 10 of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber HeardWith the resumption of legal fighting Wednesday 27 April. The trial is taking place in Virginia, USA, and we’ve heard all sorts of discoveries so far, which we’ve covered here on our site. Depp vs. Heard live blog.

he heard Not yet taken to the position as a witness, but deep He testified over several days and claimed that the article his ex-wife wrote about him cost him millions in missed acting opportunities. That’s why he’s suing her for $50 million, having previously lost a similar trial in the UK, but he heard He has now also filed a $100 million counterclaim.

On Tuesday, the session continued over the expected time, as there was plenty to go over. Lawyers are being asked to speed things up, so let’s see if Day 10 goes faster. Whatever happens, we will bring you all the most relevant updates right here on our live blog.

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Defamation Trial, Day 10 – Wednesday, April 27

On Tuesday, we heard from several witnesses, notably the Bahamas estate manager Tara RobertsClinical and forensic psychiatrist, Shannon Carrey Los Angeles Police Officer Melissa Sainz. There should be more witnesses who come to the stand during Wednesday’s proceedings in Epic Deep vs. Legal Heard.

On Tuesday, we heard from several witnesses, notably the Bahamas estate manager Tara Roberts, Clinical and forensic psychiatrist, Shannon Carrey Los Angeles Police Officer Melissa Sainz. There should be more witnesses who come to the stand during Wednesday's proceedings in Epic Deep vs. Legal Heard.