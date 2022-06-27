Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez Fielding offers from Hollywood law firms

Johnny DeppAttorney Camille Vasquez He plans her next move after winning his case against her Amber Heard …and they are in great demand in both the legal world and Hollywood.

Sources with direct knowledge of TMZ say… Camille is considering a wide range of career options in the wake of the Depp-Heard trial, and her rise to fame, including media, law and even writing a book.

Camille is a “big event” for a lot of Hollywood VIPs… We’re told she’s been talking with agents and network executives about a range of projects… such as broadcasting roles, speaking engagements, branding opportunities and even starting her own production company.

We’re told Camille is taking it slow, trying to determine if Hollywood, the law, or both are a good fit.

As for the law…we are told that some major law firms are wooing her. It makes sense… that law firms are all about ripping off with clients, and Camille is now in high demand by litigants across the country. We were told that at least 4 large law firms do full-on journalism, and this past Wednesday in New York City she met a managing partner at one of them.

I’ve been beaten up by dozens of people who need a lawyer, we’ve been told that a high-ranking potential client is about to go to trial, and she’s interested in the case.

As we reported, Camille was hailed as “Wonder Woman” on her way to NYC… Jump to help the passenger who had a medical emergency on her flight.

She’s also thinking about the idea of ​​writing a book…in her spare time, right?

As Camille considers her next move, we’re told she’s visiting her boyfriend, soat his home in London, where they plan to celebrate her upcoming birthday.



6/8/22 SplashNews.com

Camille told us she was going See Johnny again …and our sources say they are trying to put something on the calendar while they are in Europe.