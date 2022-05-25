Johnny Depp trial: Kate Moss testifies that he never pushed her down any stairs





CNN

–



Model Kate Moss virtually took the stage from England to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial on Wednesday as Depp’s witness, telling the jury he never pushed her down the stairs.

Moss, who testified for less than three minutes, said she was romantically involved with Depp from 1994 to 1998. Depp’s team called her a refutation witness in response to Heard’s testimony, who said on the platform that she thought of a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss when she and her sister were Whitney Heard Henriquez has an argument with Depp near a flight of stairs.

Heard testified on May 17: “He swung at Whitney, and I heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about it.”

On Wednesday, Moss testified under oath that the rumors were not true – that the then-couple had gone to Jamaica during their affair and that at some point in the trip, there was a rainstorm and Moss fell down a flight of stairs and hurt her back.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I left and there was a rainstorm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hit my back,” Moss said. “I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he ran back to help me and carried me to my room and got medical attention.”

Depp’s lawyer asked Moss if Depp had pushed her down the stairs during their affair.

“No. Moss testified.

Moss has not been questioned by Heard’s legal team.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2018 in an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she wrote that the actor was alleging defamation that led to him losing his job. Heard opposed Depp for $100 million, claiming statements made by his lawyer describing her allegations of abuse by Depp as a libelous “hoax” that cost her her business.

Later on Wednesday, Depp took the stage to testify for the second time.

The actor had previously testified at the trial over the course of four days in April. The trial was in progress for six weeks with a one-week break in the middle. Closing arguments are expected by the end of the week.