May 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Live Streaming: Day 14 of defamation trial

Johnny Depp Trail Live: Day 14 to see Amber Heard take the podium

Cassandra Kelley May 4, 2022 2 min read

We have now arrived The 14th day of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heardas the legal battle resumes Wednesday, May 4, in Virginia.

This is more or less the midpoint, as well as the point where Johnny DeppThe legal team rested their case, so the ball is now in their court Amber Heard and her lawyer and they could take the podium on Wednesday.

On Tuesday 3 May, we heard from a psychiatrist about how to do it he heard She suffered from PTSD due to the abuse she allegedly suffered Johnny DeppWhile other witnesses are expected to speak from her side and testify on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard on the 14th Defamation Trial – Wednesday, May 4

The trial is taking place in Virginia, USA, and we’ve heard all kinds of discoveries so far, which we’ve covered here in our daily post. johnnyDepp vs. Amber Heard live blogging.

remember, deep He is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, having previously lost a similar defamation trial in the UK, while he heard He filed a counterclaim for $100 million. This makes this a very interesting court case.

Many stories were broken during the proceedings, in which many other celebrities were involved, so you can hardly miss a single day of the trial, which has run from Monday to Thursday over the past few weeks.

We’ve covered it here as well as follow Live text updates and news articles about the Depp vs Heard experienceYou can even watch it live and we have a live stream right here on this page.

See also  Prince Harry says he wants to make sure the Queen is protected

The experience begins every day at 10:00 local time in Fairfax, Virginia, which means those who tune in from the UK can start following from 15:00 BST, while those in Western Europe can tune in at 16 :00 CEST.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

[VIDEO] ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 15: ‘Miguel’ – Jon Huertas

May 4, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Blac Chyna has not awarded any damages in a defamation case against the Kardashians

May 4, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

KISS 108’s Matt Siegel announces his retirement after being on the air for 41 years

May 3, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Powell decided to raise interest rates by half a percentage point

May 4, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Johnny Depp Trail Live: Day 14 to see Amber Heard take the podium

May 4, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
7 min read

Vanishing Variables: Lessons from Gamma, Iota, and Mu

May 4, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Grizzlies vs. Score

May 4, 2022 Teri Riley