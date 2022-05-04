Johnny Depp Trail Live: Day 14 to see Amber Heard take the podium

Narration update Watch the full narration

We have now arrived The 14th day of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heardas the legal battle resumes Wednesday, May 4, in Virginia.

This is more or less the midpoint, as well as the point where Johnny DeppThe legal team rested their case, so the ball is now in their court Amber Heard and her lawyer and they could take the podium on Wednesday.

On Tuesday 3 May, we heard from a psychiatrist about how to do it he heard She suffered from PTSD due to the abuse she allegedly suffered Johnny DeppWhile other witnesses are expected to speak from her side and testify on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard on the 14th Defamation Trial – Wednesday, May 4

The trial is taking place in Virginia, USA, and we’ve heard all kinds of discoveries so far, which we’ve covered here in our daily post. johnnyDepp vs. Amber Heard live blogging.

remember, deep He is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, having previously lost a similar defamation trial in the UK, while he heard He filed a counterclaim for $100 million. This makes this a very interesting court case.

Many stories were broken during the proceedings, in which many other celebrities were involved, so you can hardly miss a single day of the trial, which has run from Monday to Thursday over the past few weeks.

The experience begins every day at 10:00 local time in Fairfax, Virginia, which means those who tune in from the UK can start following from 15:00 BST, while those in Western Europe can tune in at 16:00 CEST.

The experience begins every day at 10:00 local time in Fairfax, Virginia, which means those who tune in from the UK can start following from 15:00 BST, while those in Western Europe can tune in at 16 :00 CEST.