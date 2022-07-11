July 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Johnny Depp Responds to Amber Heard, My $10 Million Wisdom Was Fair

Cassandra Kelley July 11, 2022 2 min read

Johnny Depp make fun of Amber HeardA move to overturn the jury’s verdict on the grounds that it was exaggerated… He responded by saying that the $10 million verdict reflected the loss he had already incurred after being vilified by it.

Johnny’s lawyers say there’s clear evidence that after Amber’s Op-Ed appeared in The Washington Post in 2018, he had no business… He didn’t appear in a single studio production until October, 2020. That alone, lawyers say, supports the 10 verdict Million dollars.

In fact, Depp’s legal documents point to a representative of Johnny negotiating a deal for the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for $22.5 million. Just prior to publishing the editorial, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimerwas everything, saying he really wanted Johnny.

You know, after the opening, Johnny was persona non grata in the production.

Lawyers say that Johnny proved with experts during the trial that his actual loss amounted to much more than $10 million…it was more than $40 million.

Short story…Johnny’s lawyers say Amber is clinging to the straw.

TMZ broke the story… Amber filed legal documents last week suing a juror It was falsified. Her legal team says a man has been subpoenaed, but a person of the same name from his family – the man’s son – has taken the subpoena to court and become a juror, which, her team says, should justify a new trial. Johnny’s team hit back… Amber could have objected at the start of the trial but she didn’t, so it’s hard for her.

