Johnny Depp reprises role of Pirates with $301 million deal: Report

To edit a legendary line from the most famous Johnny Depp franchise: “This is your day We will always remember like today It almost eliminated Captain Jack Sparrow.”

Beleaguered actor Johnny Depp is rumored to have earned more than $300 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean, after being unceremoniously removed from the franchise in 2018 amid allegations of abuse by ex-Amber Heard. A source close to Disney allegedly threw the bomb at a New interview With an Aussie Poptopic outlet.

“The deal is said to be Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow,” the leaky little bird claimed to website Down Under Entertainment.

The 59-year-old Donnie Brasco star played the arrogant pirate in Five

Films “Pirates” over the past 19 years, Before Disney abandoned him From the sixth and final installment Following a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which Depp claimed misrepresented him as a domestic abuser.. This reportedly caused the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ icon to appear. Payday loss of $22.5 million.

Johnny Depp is said to be sailing again with “Pirates” as part of a $301 million deal. © The Walt Disney Company / Courtesy Ivery

Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. AP

However, after Depp won a much-publicized defamation lawsuit earlier this month, it looks like the House of Mouse may be ready to return him to the iconic role.

The source claimed to Poptopic that “Disney is very interested in repairing their relationship with Johnny Depp.” They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked if he was interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ movie or two.

The Post has reached out to representatives for Depp and Walt Disney Pictures for comment.

Meanwhile, the alleged comeback deal, which is claimed to be worth an impressive $301 million, will reportedly see Depp return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and the Disney+ spin-off series on Captain of the Black Pearl’s early life,” according to the source.

“What I can say is that the studio has already drafted a movie about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and come back as his titular character,” the source said.

Actors Amber Heard (left) and Johnny Depp attend the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Ceremony at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2016, in California. WireImage

The new development comes after an unnamed Disney executive hinted at a ‘Finding Neverland’ actor who wore a Sparrow show Tricorn hat Again after winning a defamation trial.

“I think just after the verdict ‘The Pirates’ is poised to reboot with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board,” The source said In an interview with People magazine earlier this month. They added, “There are so many potential box office treasures for a beloved character deeply ingrained in Disney’s culture.”

Depp earned over $10 million in his country A defamation case against Heard earlier this month. A jury in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard found responsible for denigrating Depp. The jury also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, but awarded her only $2 million in damages.

but, It is said that the actress “Aquaman” is planning to file an appeal after she and Depp’s lawyer were unable to reach a last-minute settlement on Friday.