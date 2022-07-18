July 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute red head in the clouds

Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute red head in the clouds

Cassandra Kelley July 18, 2022 2 min read

Johnny Depp He’s a man for the city – maybe more so now that I Amber Heard The drama is finally in his back view… and on the horizon, perhaps a new flame!

JD was spotted out in Italy on Sunday, where he is in town to perform for the Umbria Jazz Festival alongside his fellow rockers. Jeff Beck. You know… the duo is kind of a two-man band right now – and they’ve been mired in performance for a month or more.

Here, we see Johnny getting out of a truck on the way to rehearsals, before his group – and would you look like here… He has an attractive mate who tags along for the ride.

In fact, this mystery seems to be the only person hanging around with Johnny here… handing him a bag at some point. It could just be a staff member/road he works with on tour – or, of course, it could be a love interest…although there isn’t a whole lot of evidence to prove it.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

There is no clear PDA that we can see, but this woman seems happy to have Johnny. Everyone seems fascinated with who Johnny may or may not be dating these days – at first he was Camille Vasquez speculation which was BSAnd now… this.

Anyway, it’s great to see Mr. Depp still in good spirits – frankly, he has every reason to be. Amber’s appeal to overturn the ruling was just Close By a judge… So if she wanted one last chance to fight this thing, she’d have to appeal – which would cost her money.

See also  Amir Arison is leaving the NBC series, as Laura Son is graduating - Deadline

Waiting for your permission to download TikTok Post.

Meanwhile, Johnny continues to bask in the sun – filling up on Europe and then some.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Chris Evans “Laser Focus on Finding a Partner”

July 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Love’ On Her Birthday Like This

July 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez dines under the Eiffel Tower in a white ruffled summer dress without shoes

July 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute red head in the clouds

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
6 min read

MIT engineers find a way to save energy and make water boil more efficiently

July 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Western notes: Suns, Eaton, Durant, McGee, Kings

July 18, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Chris Evans calls his iPhone 12 Pro too heavy, asks Apple about the home button

July 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons