Johnny Depp channels Jack Sparrow out of the courtroom

Johnny Depp He may not be returning to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise anytime soonbut he didn’t completely leave the character behind.

The actor impressed some supporters last week outside a Virginia court Where is the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard He is held captive by interacting with them from the SUV where he was a passenger.

When a fan shouted “You’ll always be Captain Jack Sparrow,” Depp responded with the character’s voice in An exchange shared on social media.

It’s still somewhere,” said Depp, in Jack Sparrow’s voice. “I see him every now and then. He shows up every now and then.”

Deb Heard was accused of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence.” Although Depp’s name is not mentioned in the article, he claims that it affected his reputation and he lost his business.

Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

pirates of the caribbean product Jerry Bruckheimer She addressed in a recent interview whether Depp will return to the franchise.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said. “The future has not yet been decided.”

Depp may be called to return to the witness stand this week as the trial concludes.