May 2, 2022

John Krasinski's appearance was revealed in an alleged leak of 'Doctor Strange 2'

Cassandra Kelley May 2, 2022

warning: We’re about to talk spoilers for ‘Doctor Strange’, so if you’re not interested in that, beat him up – or else… Welcome, welcome, everyone, at a time of Marvel speculation… Starring John Krasinski.

Comic book Twittersphere caught fire on Sunday after seemingly leaked footage of the new ‘DS’ sequel – which is due out this week – surfaced online and spread like wildfire… with both videos and still images appearing to show JK Mr. Fantastic.

Funny enough, it’s very topical compared to what people thought he’d look like in this role months ago…tons of Krasinski mockups like Reed Richards.

Now, while it’s unclear if the new footage is, in fact, real… it certainly looks legit (it also appears to have been recorded from a screen of some sort) which is probably why so much of this media has been snatched left and right from Disney at present. This I always say.

We won’t post any of it here – but unfortunately for the Mouse House, it’s already everywhere on Twitter… and it looks like the cat is out of the bag. Krasinski wears his signature blue uniform during the confrontation Elizabeth OlsenWanda – with 3 heroes in the back.

Not Fantastic 4, per se… but other unknown Marvel characters, who make up the “Illuminati” (no, not that one).

That would be Captain Marvel (not Brie Larson version), Captain Carter (British Captain America) and another guy named Black Bolt (I can’t say we’ve heard of him before).

Apparently, they encounter Wanda and seem to be handing their asses to them. Oh, and the word is Professor X (Patrick Stewart) He also appears … and maybe he dies?

Anyway, this is the latest purported release of ‘Strange’ – time will tell if any of these rumored spoilers come to fruition. The film launches Friday, and is expected to be the size of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.

Based on all these engravings that might arise…something tells us they’re going to get their money and then some.

