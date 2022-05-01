John Krasinski’s appearance was revealed in an alleged leak of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

warning: We’re about to talk spoilers for ‘Doctor Strange’, so if you’re not interested in that, beat him up – or else… Welcome, welcome, everyone, at a time of Marvel speculation… Starring John Krasinski.

Comic book Twittersphere caught fire on Sunday after seemingly leaked footage of the new ‘DS’ sequel – which is due out this week – surfaced online and spread like wildfire… with both videos and still images appearing to show JK Mr. Fantastic.

All I’m saying is, if John Krasinski ends up playing Mr. Fantastic either in Multiverse of Madness or in the upcoming Fantastic 4, I’ll never stop talking about him. pic.twitter.com/BWgx80yTO6 – Ravens (@jedisfulcrum) 26 April 2022

Funny enough, it’s very topical compared to what people thought he’d look like in this role months ago…tons of Krasinski mockups like Reed Richards.

Now, while it’s unclear if the new footage is, in fact, real… it certainly looks legit (it also appears to have been recorded from a screen of some sort) which is probably why so much of this media has been snatched left and right from Disney at present. This I always say.

John Krasinski as Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/v4dSr29g3J – Dope 🗿 | Avatar 2 Sweep (pool_dope) April 28, 2022

We won’t post any of it here – but unfortunately for the Mouse House, it’s already everywhere on Twitter… and it looks like the cat is out of the bag. Krasinski wears his signature blue uniform during the confrontation Elizabeth OlsenWanda – with 3 heroes in the back. See also Coachella Festival 2022 - LIVE: All the updates from day two where Billie Eilish praises her 'amazing' performance

Not Fantastic 4, per se… but other unknown Marvel characters, who make up the “Illuminati” (no, not that one).

That would be Captain Marvel (not Brie Larson version), Captain Carter (British Captain America) and another guy named Black Bolt (I can’t say we’ve heard of him before).

Apparently, they encounter Wanda and seem to be handing their asses to them. Oh, and the word is Professor X (Patrick Stewart) He also appears … and maybe he dies?

Anyway, this is the latest purported release of ‘Strange’ – time will tell if any of these rumored spoilers come to fruition. The film launches Friday, and is expected to be the size of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.