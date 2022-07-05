Joey Chestnut defeats 63 hot dogs, wins the famous Nathan competition for the 15th time

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Competitive eating world Joey Chestnut won his 15th title on Monday at Nathan’s famous hot dog eating contestan annual tradition of Independence Day in Coney Island, New York

The warrior Winner dropped 63 hot dogs and buns before a thousand rants, Soaked in the sun revelers 4th of July – Many of the famous Styrofoam hot dog hats worn by Nathan.

The hot dog total was well below the record 76 frankfurter that Chestnut, 38, of Indiana, ate last year.

Coney Island Hot Dog Eat Champ Joy Chestnut Will Defend His Title On Crutches

But it was enough to easily outpace No. 2 Ate Jeffrey Esper of Massachusetts, who dropped 37.5 hot dogs and buns.

The victory was not without drama. Chestnut competed though he recently ruptured a tendon in his right leg – and was swinging on crutches before the competition.

Protesters also interrupted him in the middle of a 10-minute endurance test.

They carried signs that read “Expose Smithfield Deathstar.”

One man pushed the chestnuts aside in the heat of his laborious digestive effort.

The hero responded by pulling the man around his neck and helping to pull him to the ground. He quickly returned to eating as the authorities removed the protesters from the stage.

“Joey was going at a record pace. We should have seen history,” first-time attendees of Nathan’s famous hot dog eating competition Frankie Capobianco of Boston, Massachusetts said. time.

“This guy is totally messed up [Joey’s] Pushing force.”

A man was caught to the left of the competitors’ podium as heated competition continued despite the scuffle.

“When the barren hills, cracked earth, and once proud oceans pour into the sand, there will still be a monument to our existence,” George Shea, host of Nathan’s famous hot dog eating competition, said of the reigning hero.

“This man represents all that is eternal in the human soul.”

Miki Sudou won the women’s competition for the eighth time, eating 40 hot dogs and cakes.

The world’s highest-rated eating woman couldn’t compete last year because she was pregnant with Max, whose father was the best. 3 – men’s competitor Nick Wehrey.

She won seven consecutive titles from 2014 to 2021.

Monday’s Independence Day contest returned to its traditional location at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues for the first time since 2019.