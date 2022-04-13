Job listing reveals Bandai Namco is working on a remake of Nintendo

Bandai Namco’s recent job listings revealed employees to work on a remodel commissioned by Nintendo.

Originally referred to RESTERA However, an observing user noted that Bandai Namco Studios is hiring for a few roles in its Tokyo studio. All job listings contain the phrase “3D action game,” “commissioned by Nintendo,” with one of them also displaying the phrase “HD remaster.”

Unfortunately, these are the only clues we have so far about what Bandai Namco might be working on with Nintendo because the rest of the job listings don’t mention anything else that could be a clue.

The fact that Bandai Namco is working on a Nintendo IP is actually not surprising. A quick look at their past work on Bandai Namco Studios website It reveals that the developer/publisher has also previously worked on a number of Nintendo games including New Pokemon Snap, Mario Kart Tour, ARMS, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and even Mario Kart 8.

We can spend the whole day guessing which game Nintendo wants to remake and still not know the truth. So, at least for the time being, we have to settle for speculation.

This is exactly what other users in the same Resetera series have done. According to the comments, fans think it might have something to do with Starfox, Metroid Prime, Kid Icarus, and even The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – but nothing is certain at the moment.

In other news from Nintendo, the Super Mario studio recently announced plans for a new office located in Kyoto, Japan, adjacent to Nintendo’s current headquarters. In a press release sent yesterday, Nintendo said that The new building will serve as a development center With 12 floors inside. It is expected to be ready for staff by December 2027.