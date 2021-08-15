Jharkhand hosts Indian women’s national team camp

New Delhi [India]August 13 (ANI): India prepares for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, the main continental tournament from August 16 at the Jharkhand Indian Women’s National Team Camp Jamshedpur.

As India will also host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup from October 2022, 2022 will be a great year for women’s football in India.

“The cooperation of the State Government of Jharkhand and its unprecedented support for women’s football and Indian football will greatly contribute to India’s preparations for the Asian Cup to be held in India from January 20 to January 6,” the AIFF report said.

After taking charge of the senior women’s team, coach Thomas Denbe has drawn up a list of 30 potential candidates camping in Jamshedpur. Behind him is a decorated coach with more than three decades of experience, leading the Swedish women’s national team to third place at the 2011 FIFA World Cup and to the quarterfinals at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also served as the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team, where she coached the Super Falcons for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She helped the Nigerian women win the 2018 Okan Award and was selected as the Coach of the Year for Nigeria 2018.

In addition to the 30 players named by Denpie, Bala Devi, who is currently in rehab, will join the camp to assess her health, while Talima Shipper will train for the first 10 days and then return to play in the United Football League States .. Canada as per its earlier confirmation.

The list of 30 players is as follows: Porters: Aditi Chauhan, Samya Narayanasamy, M Lindwingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda; Defenders: Japamani Dodo, Asalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Himam Shelki Devi, Michael Kastanha, Ritu Rani, Rangana Sanu Surukibam, W. Lindwengambe Devi, Credina Devi Tonakkam, Anju Tamang, Asim Ruja Devi; Moderators: Indomati Kathiresan, Sangeeta Passport, Martina Tukom, Tongmi Grace, Samya Gokoluth, Sumitra Kamaraj, Mariammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha; Telanders: Rhinoceros, Karisma Shirvoykar, Sandhya Ranganathan, Sumathi Kumari, Daya Devi, Pierre Saxa. (Yo yo)