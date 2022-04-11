JetBlue cancels, delays more flights at Logan Airport, blame weather, staffing problems – CBS Boston

Boston (CBS) – Jet Blue canceled 15 more flights and 16 delays at Logan Airport Monday morning after more than 100 flights were canceled over the weekend.

It was Second weekend Straight with many delays and cancellations for the airline.

“Although more than 3,000 new crew members have already been hired this year, like many companies, we remain staffed and these disruptions are exacerbating the employment situation,” JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski told WBZ-TV in an email on Sunday. Really difficult.”

“In order to get our operations back on track this week and provide additional recovery options for the possibility of additional weather events for the month of April, we have canceled some flights this weekend and will be making a small adjustment to the schedule during the rest of the month. We sincerely apologize to our customers for these disruptions, and are working to cancel flights. Fly in advance whenever possible so they have time to adjust their plans and don’t need to come to the airport.”

“While we believe April will remain challenging, we are bringing in hundreds of new crew members each week as we prepare for summer travel. We have also reduced our schedule from May through summer. As we anticipate continued industry challenges and high demand into the summer, we are planning more conservatively. And we try to be proactive as we can with cancellations due to turbulent weather events and air traffic control.”