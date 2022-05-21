Jeremy Renner sat in the van, waves to cheer the fans on Alwar; The fan asks that he be granted Indian citizenship

It seems that Jeremy Renner’s India tour is about to come to an end. The Marvel star has been in the country throughout the past week, filming his upcoming Disney + reality series Renovations. The film was shot in Alwar with actor Anil Kapoor for the project. But on Friday, Jeremy released a note thanking his team, indicating that his performance in India was over. On Saturday morning, he released a video of cheering fans in Alwar, thanking them too. read more: Jeremy Renner’s India Diaries: The Marvel Star hangs on a truck, praises ‘beautiful country and culture’ View Photos

On Friday, Jeremy posted a photo of himself sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck on Instagram. He co-wrote: “Thank you to our wonderful team in India who worked so hard with us to do this job! I can not wait to share what we did. “On Thursday he shared a photo of himself hanging out in a truck on Instagram stories. On Saturday morning, Jeremy posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen cheering fans on in the rural desert setting.” Thanks everyone, “he clapped his hands. Wrote with heart emojis that fans praised Jerry for coming to India for this project.One commented on his post: “Thank you for visiting my country.I hope you enjoyed being here.

A Paparazzi account also posted a photo of Jeremy posing with a fan in the Delhi hotel lobby. In the picture, Jeremy is seen holding the hand of a fan. Many fans were amazed at his humility and joined the fans on the field. One wrote: “I like how easy it is to meet and greet fans.” Another said, “The Indian government should grant him citizenship now.”

Jeremy has worked in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films for many years. He is best known for his role as Clint Barton, Hockey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who has starred in all the Avengers movies and the latest web series Hockey.

He is said to have arrived in India on Tuesday for the reality series Renovations film, which will see him interact with communities around the world. Pictures of him and Anil Kapoor shooting in Alwar were released earlier this week. The actor has been sharing updates from his hotel in Alwar and Delhi for the past one week.