Jennifer Lewis says she’ll sleep next to her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Lewis She says her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the biggest prize of her illustrious career… and she loves her so much, you’ll be able to find her there every day.

We got the “The Mother of Black Hollywood” author and “Black-ish” star on Friday when she was leaving her party and asked her what it means to her on the Walk of Fame.

Jennifer tells us that a star is much more important than an award in a show or performance, because it lasts forever.

Jennifer got great company at WoF – her star is parked right next to her Katharine Hepburn – She jokes that she will sleep next to her every night and drive her car every day, and she asks people not to step on her good name.

On a more serious note, Jennifer tells us she’s overwhelmed with appreciation for the stage of career development — remembering all the work, on and off camera, that went into getting to this point…including taking care of her bipolar disorder.

Her famous friends showed her serious love at the party… including brandyboss Debbie Allenalum “SNL” Vanessa Bayercomposer Mark Schemann And the former “Amen” star Rose Ryan.