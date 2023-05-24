Jenna Miles of Sacramento wins the 23rd season of The Voice

Sacramento singer Gina Miles said she hasn’t slept much since winning season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night. “It’s really crazy,” Brandi Cummings told KCRA Channel 3 Wednesday morning. “I’m just so excited.” The 19-year-old grew up in Paxton, Illinois, before moving to Sacramento at the end of her junior year of high school to live with her aunt and pursue her musical dreams. I paid the price for a small town girl who seems shy in the national spotlight. “I love it in California,” she said. She described winning “The Voice” as the best experience of her life, and said she was surprised by the result and thanked the fans who voted for her. “My friends and I, I love standing out there, just excited to be there at all,” Miles said after learning of her fate. “I didn’t really do this to win, I just did it for the experience and the people. Then they called my name, which was really crazy”. It’s “really cool” Miles told KCRA 3 that she is now getting a record deal and that she wants to “sing all over the place”. She was asked if she would now be able to sing in KCRA 3 studios or if she Planning a concert in Sacramento, Miles said, “I’m sure we can work something out.” Miles scored a winner from new coach Niall Horan, who will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and country superstar Reba McEntire in the “Voice” seats this fall, as well. The show on Tuesday night marked an end for the last original coach, Blake Shelton.Miles had strong competition in Grace West and NOIVAS for Team Blake and D. Smooth for Team Kelly and brother trio Sorelle for Team Chance.Follow Miles final performances below and previous shows here.

