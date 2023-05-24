May 24, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Jenna Miles of Sacramento wins the 23rd season of The Voice

Cassandra Kelley May 24, 2023 3 min read

Sacramento, California –

Sacramento singer Gina Miles said she hasn’t slept much since winning season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

“It’s really crazy,” Brandi Cummings told KCRA Channel 3 Wednesday morning. “I’m just so excited.”

The 19-year-old grew up in Paxton, Illinois, before moving to Sacramento at the end of her junior year of high school to live with her aunt and pursue her musical dreams.

Moving to the Sacramento area was a big move that has already resulted in a seemingly shy small town girl in the national spotlight.

“I love it in California,” she said.

She described winning “The Voice” as the best experience of her life and said she was surprised by the result and thankful for the fans who voted for her.

“My friends and I, like standing there, just excited to be there at all. I didn’t really do it to win, I just did it for the experience and the people. And then they called me, which was really crazy,” Miles said after learning of her fate.

Miles told KCRA 3 that it’s “really cool” that she’s now getting a record deal and that she wants to “sing all over the place”.

Asked if she will now be able to perform at KCRA Studios 3 or if she plans a concert in Sacramento, Miles said, “I’m sure we can work something out.”

Miles won over from new coach Niall Horan, who will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani and country star Reba McIntyre in the Voice seats this fall.

The Tuesday night show marked the end for the last original trainer, Blake Shelton.

Miles had strong competition in Grace West and NOIVAS for Team Blake and D. Smooth for Team Kelly and brother trio Sorelle for Team Chance.

Catch up on Miles Final Shows below and previous shows here.

