The singer, whose real name was Jeffrey Lee Herndon, died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin Tennessee, Mention the statement

Carson is best known for his chart-topping singles “Yeah Buddy,” “Not on Your Love,” and “The Car,” which earned him his first Academy Award for Country Music for Best Video of the Year.

Carson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and began his music career at a young age singing in church, according to the statement. The statement says he formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, and later lived in Missouri where he performed locally before moving to Nashville where he began recording demos.

The singer secured a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995 and soon after released his movie “Yeah Buddy” on the radio, the statement said.