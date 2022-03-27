March 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Jeff Carson, country music singer and police officer, has died at the age of 58

Cassandra Kelley March 28, 2022 2 min read
The singer, whose real name was Jeffrey Lee Herndon, died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin Tennessee, Mention the statement.

Carson is best known for his chart-topping singles “Yeah Buddy,” “Not on Your Love,” and “The Car,” which earned him his first Academy Award for Country Music for Best Video of the Year.

Carson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and began his music career at a young age singing in church, according to the statement. The statement says he formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, and later lived in Missouri where he performed locally before moving to Nashville where he began recording demos.

The singer secured a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995 and soon after released his movie “Yeah Buddy” on the radio, the statement said.

In 2009, Carson retired from music to become a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, where he remained until his death.

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” said the Franklin Police Department He said on Twitter on Sunday. “One thing is for sure – Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better! Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service and song.”

The country music artist had recently signed with Encore Music Group and was recording a specialty album that was expected to be released later this year.

The statement stated that Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson and son Dayton Gray Herndon Carson.

