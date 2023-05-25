Jeff Bezos resumes construction on $175 million home after engagement

Celebrity news

May 25, 2023 | 1:10 p.m

Bezos Albany called him.

Jeff Bezos has resumed construction of his $175 million home after his engagement to Lauren Sanchez.

A group of men are seen at work on the roof of the massive, sprawling three-story mansion in Beverly Hills, California, in pictures. Published by the Daily Mail Thursday.

Bezos, who has a net worth of $138 billion, The estate bought 10 acres – Formerly owned by the President of Warner Bros. Jack Warner – in early 2020.

But this past April, the Amazon founder halted the expansion of his 28,000-square-foot nest, which includes the main house, guesthouse, gym, pergola, and separate house for security.

Bezos — who failed to complete a planning application for a new “game court fencing” — had planned to expand the property with a new pool, powder room and retaining walls, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, will hitchhike at the Malibu compound of famed Kardashian family money manager Lester Knispel until construction is completed on their residence.

Page Six exclusively reported on Monday that the couple got engaged on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht while in the south of France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He proposed a 20-carat ring, estimated to cost $2.5 million.

Bezos was previously married to novelist Mackenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. She later Married teacher Dan Jewett in 2021, but divorced him two years later.

Bezos shares four children with Scott, 53, but the name of his eldest son Preston — who was born in 2000 — is publicly known.

Sanchez, for her part, was married to businessman Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She shares son Nico, 22, with Tony Gonzalez and son Evan, 19, with Whitesell, 58.





