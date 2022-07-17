Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez dines under the Eiffel Tower in a white ruffled summer dress without shoes

Lauren Sanchez visited Paris with some of her friends.

After spending some time in the Serengeti, Africa Taking pictures of landscapes and wild animals, Sanchez decided to change the landscape. Girlfriend Former CEO of Amazon Arrived in France with her friends, she shares a beautiful photo of her strolling in the park under the Eiffel Tower today. The tourist destination has been transformed into a girls’ brunch spot where they pedal and sip wine, guiding their French girls inside in their most elegant summer dresses.

Sanchez cuddled close to her friend in a long white dress with balloon sleeves and elegant frill details. The bodice, as well as some other parts of the dress, were made of opaque opaque fabric while certain areas were covered in a sheer plaid fabric that made Sanchez look like a princess. The star features large gold necklaces and large black shades. The journalist went barefoot for the occasion as did her friends, the shoes getting old during a strange little outing. The woman sitting next to Sanchez in the middle of the three women was wearing a similar breezy white sleeveless dress, the dress differing in length from Sanchez’s dress. The woman was finally dressed in purple and blue floral dress With long puff sleeves and gold jewelry. Sanchez’s girlfriend finished her ensemble with pure pink tones, opting for the most vibrant look of the three.

If Sanchez wants to wear shoes on her trip, a pair of flats in any color would amplify the cute quality of the long dress while keeping her feet covered. Shoes with a bow detail would be best, something that amplifies the elegance and care-free nature of the outfit and setting.

